Steven Heighton Wins Governor General's Award

The Waking Comes Late (Anansi) by Steven Heighton, Geist contributor, has won the 2016 Governor General's Literary Award for poetry! An excerpt of The Waking Comes Late appeared in Geist 100, which you can get here for $10.
The Waking Comes Late (Anansi) by Steven Heighton, Geist contributor, has won the 2016 Governor General's Literary Award for poetry! An excerpt of The Waking Comes Late appeared in Geist 100, which you can get here for $10.
|
Subscribe to Geist! SUBSCRIBE/RENEW
|ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES
Doesn’t the word oversight, which has two opposite meanings, cause misunderstandings?
—Gloria, Chicago IL
Submission Guidelines Newsstands TheGeist Atlas of Canada About Geist Volunteer Advertise
Copyright (c) 2016 The Geist Foundation