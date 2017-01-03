CanLit Short Story Contest Shortlist

Announcing the shortlist for the Can't Lit Without It CanLit Short Story Contest! Yiming Ma, "Ancestral Symphony from Belarusian Forest" Bevin Dooley, "Madonna With Teeth" Lara Stokes, "Backfire" Katherine Fawcett, "Category: Performance Art" David Antrobus, "Red White Bitch" Chris MacDonald, "This Guy Harold" Catriona Wright, "Part of the Family" Claire Lawrence, "Levelled Ground" Andrew Guilbert, "Secord Desires; a Part of our Heritage" Christine Alexiou, "Beautiful Losers 2.0" The winners will be announced in our upcoming issue, Geist 103, on newsstands in early January. Sign up for the Geist Newsletter to receive updates on our next great writing competition: the 13th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest (deadline: February 1, 2017).