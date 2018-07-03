2018 Erasure Poetry Contest Short List

After months of careful consideration and many late nights spent reading (and re-reading) nearly 200 poems, we are pleased to announce the short list for the 2018 Occasional Geist Erasure Poetry Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

Carol Garvie, "e n i g m a"

Sue Sinclair, "Anthropocene I"

Rose Maloukis, "Undercover Report on the Fixer at Pharmaloot"

Mikaela Asfour, "Genesis 3:7

Kim Clark, "Material Useless"

Cara Schacter, "Tinder Bio"

The winning entries will be announced in Geist 108, in mailboxes and on newsstands July 2018.

