2nd Prize winner of the 2017 Occasional Geist Erasure Contest, announced in Geist 108.

UNDERCOVER REPORT ON THE FIXER AT PHARMALOOT

Sir— He, from report alone was not slow and with characteristics which led him to qualify secretly. According to him the original fails, they ship something blue instead, throw over in secret direct and subsequent blame. The main impressions chart as passion, capacity’s force tinged by choices in secret. He tows in wealth, nine- teen times out of twenty a mass of material substantial indeed in secret serious harm.