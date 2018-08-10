Erasure Contest 2017 - 2nd Place

2nd Prize winner of the 2017 Occasional Geist Erasure Contest, announced in Geist 108.

UNDERCOVER REPORT ON THE FIXER AT PHARMALOOT 


Sir— 
He, from report alone 
was not slow 
and with characteristics 
which led him to qualify
   secretly. 

According to him
the original fails,
they ship something blue 
instead, throw over
   in secret
direct and subsequent blame. 

The main impressions 
chart as passion, 
capacity’s force 
tinged by choices
   in secret. 

He tows in wealth, nine-
teen times out of twenty
a mass of material
substantial indeed
in secret serious harm.

