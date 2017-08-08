Erasure Poetry Contest FAQ

We've made it even easier to enter the Erasure Poetry Contest with this helpful list of FAQ!

Can I enter the contest more than once?

Yes. You may enter the contest as many times as you like. The entry fee is $20 for the first entry, and $5 each for each additional entry. Click here to enter online.

What should I include in my cover letter?

Cover letters should include your name, mailing address, phone number, email, title of entry and a note about how you found out about the contest.

Do I need a cover letter for each additional entry?

Just one cover letter for all entries is fine.

How can I pay the entry fee?

If you are entering the contest through our Online Submission Manager, you can pay online by credit card or by PayPal.

If you are sending your entry by mail, you can pay by cheque or money order. Please do not send cash in the mail.

Why is the entry fee in US dollars?

Submittable, the Online Submission Manager Geist uses for the Erasure Poetry Contest, is an American company, and requires that fees be paid in USD.

If I send my entry by mail, can I still pay by credit card or PayPal?

Yes. But please contact us before you do. We can be reached by email at geist@geist.com, or by phone at 1-888-GEIST-EH.

Can I email my entry?

No. If you would like to enter electronically, please use our Online Submission Manager.

If I mail my entry, who do I make a cheque out to?

Cheques can be made out to the Geist Foundation.

What is the Erasure Text?

The Erasure Text for this contest is a hand-picked excerpt from Wacousta, a novel by John Richardson. You can find the excerpt in its entirety at the bottom of this page.

Can I use any excerpt from the source material as my Erasure Text?

No. The Erasure Text is the same for all entrants, and it can be found at the bottom of this page.

Is there a word count for the completed poem?

No.

Does my poem have to relate to the Erasure Text in meaning or content?

No. Your poem can contain an entirely new meaning that is not found in the Erasure Text. Feel free to think outside the box! Get weird with it!

Can I change the order of the words and letters in the Erasure Text to create my poem?

No. The words and letters must remain in the same order that they are in the original Erasure Text. You can com­bine left­over words and let­ters how­ever you see fit, just as long as they appear in the same order as in the orig­i­nal text.

Can I add punctuation?

Absolutely. Capitalization and other formatting is fine, too.

Do I need to provide evidence of my erasing? A blacked-out sheet or erased written text?

Nope. We have a copy of the Erasure Text and a quick check will confirm whether you followed the rules, so there's no need to send in proof of your erasing.

I mailed in my entry. Can I get it back after submitting?

No. Make sure that you keep a copy of your entry before you mail it in.

When will the winners be announced?

It can take up to six months after the deadline to judge contest entries and select our winners. Non-winners will receive an email from Geist, and a shortlist will be published on geist.com.