3rd Prize winner of the 2017 Occasional Geist Erasure Contest, announced in Geist 108.

ANTHROPOCENE I

Knowledge is the silken object we adore. When, however, we lose sight of the original, we lament, dear, that the world should leave so dispassionately! It is then that nature feels empty; and we follow, ashamed—divested of this earth, mere creatures look back with regret to that real beauty.