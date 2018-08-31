Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest

Geist holds an occasional Work Shanty Writing Contest.

In old timey days workers sang songs, known as shanties, to pass the time while labouring away in the mines, hoisting sails or chopping lumber.

Today, more of us work in offices than out in the field--but the dread of labour endures!

We at Geist want to encourage the spirit of camaraderie in the workplace by bringing back the work shanty, but updated for new timey jobs: mail delivery, web development, nursing, aromatherapy, dog training, coffee slinging, tow truck driving, Tweet scheduling, etc!

Write a modern day shanty of 500 words or less for a chance to win cash prizes and publication.

Deadline: December 15, 2018.