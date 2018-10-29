The Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest FAQ

The writing contest that's bringing back the old timey work shanty updated for new timey jobs!

Deadline: December 15, 2018

How it works:

1) Write a shanty of 500 words or less following a traditional sea shanty form of alternating verse and chorus. If you use a particular tune as your model, let us know which one it is.

2) If you’re not sure what a shanty is, check out this YouTube playlist. For a classic example of a sea shanty, check out “Barrett’s Privateers” by Stan Rogers.

3) Submissions by multiple authors are encouraged, but not required. Get your whole shop, camp, store or office in on the writing fun and submit as a group, or submit on your own.

4) Maximum length is 500 words. You can repeat the chorus in its entirety or simply write "repeat chorus" for every iteration except the first.

Prizes:

First Prize: $500 Second Prize: $250 Third Prize: $150

All winning entries will be published in Geist and on geist.com

Entry Fee: $20

Includes a one-year subscription to Geist, Canada's favourite literary magazine. International entrants will receive the digital edition.

All additional entries are $5.

How to enter: Submit your entry online through Submittable.

You can also mail your entry, fee and cover letter to us at:

Work Shanty Contest 210-111 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6B 1H4

Please note that judging is blind, so ensure your name doesn't appear on the shanty.

Entries without an accompanying cover letter or entry fee will not be accepted. Entries must be postmarked by contest deadline.

Good luck and happy writing!

Questions? Check out the Work Shanty Writing Contest page.

Still unsure? Please email geist@geist.com or call 604-681-9161 with your queries.

THE FINE PRINT

Winning entries: Geist takes first serial rights for print and non-exclusive electronic rights to post the text and image at geist.com. All other rights remain with the author.

All publication rights for non-winning entries are retained by the entrants.