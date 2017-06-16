Question Period

“Look at that face!” he said. “Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!” —Tu Thanh Ha, In His Words: A Look at Some of Trump’s Most Incendiary Comments (The Globe and Mail) “How stupid are the people of Iowa?” —Rafi Schwartz and Andrew Joyce, The Collected Donald Trump: 107 of His Worst, Weirdest and Most Outrageous Quotes (Fusion.net) “The record shows that I’m right. When I did an interview with Howard Stern, very lightly, first time anyone’s asked me that, I said, very lightly, I don’t know, maybe, who knows? Essentially.” —Michiko Kakutani, Donald Trump’s Chilling Language, and the Fearsome Power of Words (Vanity Fair) “You always have to say something, even if you say the opposite the next day. On Twitter, who cares?” —James Naughtie, The Donald Trump Tweets That Say So Much and Reveal So Little (BBC) “As far as the cyber, I agree to parts of what Secretary Clinton said. We should be better than anybody else, and perhaps we’re not. I don’t think anybody knows that it was Russia that broke into the DNC. She’s saying Russia, Russia, Russia—I don’t, maybe it was. I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, okay?” —Adrienne LaFrance, Trump’s Incoherent Ideas About ‘The Cyber’ (The Atlantic) “Well, someone’s doing the raping, Don! I mean, somebody’s doing it. Who’s doing the raping? Who’s doing the raping?” —Rafi Schwartz and Andrew Joyce, The Collected Donald Trump: 107 of His Worst, Weirdest and Most Outrageous Quotes (Fusion.net) “The other candidates—they went in, they didn’t know the air conditioning didn’t work. They sweated like dogs … How are they gonna beat ISIS?” —Yes, the President of the United States Really Has Said This (Marie Claire) “You know what it’s called? Management … I’m a great manager. I know how to manage things. I hire unbelievable people. What we’re doing here will work great,” Mr. Trump replied. —Tu Thanh Ha, In His Words: A Look at Some of Trump’s Most Incendiary Comments (The Globe and Mail) The newly inaugurated President Trump, and many of his Cabinet picks, have repeatedly cast doubt upon the reality of human-made climate change, questioned the repeatedly proven safety of vaccines. Since the inauguration, the administration has already frozen grants and contracts by the Environmental Protection Agency and gagged researchers at the US Department of Agriculture. Many scientists are asking themselves: What can I do? —Ed Yong, Professor Smith Goes to Washington (The Atlantic) It’s precisely because of his apparent inarticulateness that I give him the benefit in the incident from last week, when he said after the Fox News Channel debate that Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” as she pummeled him with questions on stage. He maintains that “wherever” was a placeholder for “nose,” which his tongue failed to locate. Trump is capable of invoking a woman’s menses in a put-down, but I would wager he lacks the felicity to do it in real time. —Jack Shafer, Donald Trump Talks Like a Third-Grader (Politico) Global warming will certainly affect the future of B.C. agriculture. So why not prepare for the new crops by turning B.C. into a political banana republic? —Steve Burgess, Please Advise! Does It Take the New York Times to Spook a Premier? (The Tyee) Was this article helpful? —Dara Lind and Dylan Matthews, The Trump Era Has Begun (Vox)