Rooms to Let in Bohemia

From Borrowed Days: Poems New and Selected. Published by Cormorant Books in 2016.


Through the winter months, the last months I shared 
with family, I was swayed by the spell of old places: 
old houses with gingerbread on Prince Arthur; 
the Milton Street laundry’s sign, white board 
with Chinese lettering over the door; Pine’s 
Duckpin Lanes above the pizzeria at Park and Pine 
by the underpass; from the 80 bus window 
I could see the bowlers slide and throw 
as I headed south, into the past. 

I remember the students of that distant time 
as a tide of ghosts flooding McGill’s grounds 
and the McGill ghetto streets; the tide rushed past me, 
and whatever thing the students dreamt
of reaching, they would reach fast, while my dream 
happened two blocks down 
in slow motion. 

                               The Penelope, long gone, 
was a haunt for blues and folk; flat-broke students 
were left out on ice-grey pavement 
stamping their numb feet before a marquee 
without neon or flash—it said: Butterfield Blues 
Tonight, Tim Hardin Next Week. 

                               I looked three floors up
at a To Let sign wedged in a dormer window 
in a row of windows. I looked at red brick 
and the evening’s snow 
falling through winding fire escapes, 
falling from floor to floor 
through the iron grille, 
and the window glowed down 
in the drifting snow 
like a magic lantern projecting a life 
I could occupy: a room with a ceiling bulb 
and a string. 

                               I pulled the string 
and the light went off and went 
on in this life 
I’d found three floors up from Bohemia 
on Sherbrooke and Aylmer; elated 
and solitary, 
unable to afford a ticket, 
I swayed to the music 
of Butterfield, the music of Hardin.

