This past December longtime Geist columnist Stephen Henighan did a promotional tour of western Canada for his latest novel, Path of the Jaguar (Thistledown Press). Path of the Jaguar follows the goings-on of Amparo Ajuix, a young Mayan woman who lives in a small village near Antigua and struggles with the in-between nature of her life: as a Native person, she feels she can’t be accepted into Spanish-speaking Guatemalan culture, but she has lost touch with her Cakchiquel-speaking roots; she’s Catholic, but believes in traditional Mayan gods; and she runs a savings cooperative for women, but it’s upsetting the more traditional older women who run the market where she sells her handicrafts. On his Vancouver stop, Henighan read at The Paper Hound bookshop. The reading brought up much discussion around voice appropriation, identity politics, the role of the writer and the role of the reader and it carried on late into the evening.