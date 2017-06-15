The Ove Within

For Ove, the central character in the film A Man Called Ove there is nothing ahead but frustration, disappointment and sadness. “It’s just chaos when you’re not here,” he says to his newly departed wife as he lays flowers on her grave. Tragedy has remade him and he is unrecognizable to himself; to his neighbours and friends, Ove has become an irritable, isolated old man. Ove looks for ways to join his wife in death and has conversations with the pregnant woman who has just moved in next door with her family. The noise and happy chaos of her life makes her resistant to his anger and hopelessness as he keeps failing at his attempts to reach the afterlife. A Man Called Ove isn’t dark (it was released on Christmas Day in Sweden in 2015). The combination of pathos, humour and good will makes this a deeply universal film and so much more than a simple all-you-need-is-love story. Lucky or unlucky, life happens. We either know a man like Ove, or he’s hiding inside us. We observe a man’s behaviour, but what do we know until we ask? This film is worth every cinematic minute.