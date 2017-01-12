Geist 103: Table of Contents

Issue 103, Winter 2016

FEATURES

Terence Byrnes, "South of Buck Creek"

Winners of the Can't Lit Without It CanLit Short Story Contest

Suzannah Windsor, "Will There Be Any Stars?"

Evelyn Lau, "Pressure Change"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Fabrice Strippoli, Movie shoot truck flower girl

Michał Kozłowski, "Waiting for Trudeau"

Angela Wheelock, "Something Like Armenian"

Erin Soros, "Carbon"

Howard White, "Bones"

David Koulack, "A Different Sort of Synagogue"

Nicola Winstanley, "Compendium of Nuts"

FINDINGS

Photos from Burnt Forest by Brian Howell

Éric Plamondon, "Last Chance"

Eva H.D., "Free Agency"

The Mother by Brandon Constans

Sky Gilbert, "Then There Was the Awful Night"

Photo from Cowboys of the Americas by Luis Fabini and Wade Davis

Jean-Michel Fortier, "Mr. Guest"

Anne Cameron, "Nobody's Women"

Christopher Gudgeon, "Come, Let Us Bathe Milton Acorn!"

Katherena Vermette, "Wayne"

Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, An Indian Game (Juggling Books)

Debra Komar, "Skull Wrapped in Meat"

Ethel Grant, "Diary of my Life"

Excerpt from Such a Lovely Little War by Marcelino Truong

Louise Bernice Halfe, "nēpēwisiwin – shame"

Jove Publishing, No-Frills Mystery

COLUMNS

"You Mean That as a Question" by Rob Kovitz, FAQ

"Victims of Anti-Communism" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Dictionary Story" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

"The London Library Caper" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Thomas Bernhard: Three Days, directed by Ferry Radax

Path of the Jaguar by Stephen Henighan

I Am a Truck by Michelle Winters

Some Tame Gazelle by Barbara Pym

Christmas Ghost Stories, selected and illustrated by Seth

The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage by Sydney Padua

The sweater Sarah Lund wears in The Killing

CAUGHT MAPPING

Roni Simunovic, "One Great Country! The Weakerthans Map of Canada"

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

