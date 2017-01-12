Geist 103: Table of Contents

Issue 103, Winter 2016
FEATURES
Terence Byrnes, "South of Buck Creek"
Winners of the Can't Lit Without It CanLit Short Story Contest
Suzannah Windsor, "Will There Be Any Stars?"
Evelyn Lau, "Pressure Change"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Fabrice Strippoli, Movie shoot truck flower girl
Michał Kozłowski, "Waiting for Trudeau"
Angela Wheelock, "Something Like Armenian"
Erin Soros, "Carbon"
Howard White, "Bones"
David Koulack, "A Different Sort of Synagogue"
Nicola Winstanley, "Compendium of Nuts"
FINDINGS
Photos from Burnt Forest by Brian Howell
Éric Plamondon, "Last Chance"
Eva H.D., "Free Agency"
The Mother by Brandon Constans
Sky Gilbert, "Then There Was the Awful Night"
Photo from Cowboys of the Americas by Luis Fabini and Wade Davis
Jean-Michel Fortier, "Mr. Guest"
Anne Cameron, "Nobody's Women"
Christopher Gudgeon, "Come, Let Us Bathe Milton Acorn!"
Katherena Vermette, "Wayne"
Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, An Indian Game (Juggling Books)
Debra Komar, "Skull Wrapped in Meat"
Ethel Grant, "Diary of my Life"
Excerpt from Such a Lovely Little War by Marcelino Truong
Louise Bernice Halfe, "nēpēwisiwin – shame"
Jove Publishing, No-Frills Mystery
COLUMNS
"You Mean That as a Question" by Rob Kovitz, FAQ
"Victims of Anti-Communism" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"Dictionary Story" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
"The London Library Caper" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Thomas Bernhard: Three Days, directed by Ferry Radax
Path of the Jaguar by Stephen Henighan
I Am a Truck by Michelle Winters
Some Tame Gazelle by Barbara Pym
Christmas Ghost Stories, selected and illustrated by Seth
The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage by Sydney Padua
The sweater Sarah Lund wears in The Killing
CAUGHT MAPPING
Roni Simunovic, "One Great Country! The Weakerthans Map of Canada"
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!