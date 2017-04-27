Geist 104: Table of Contents

Issue 104, Spring 2017
FEATURES
Shannon Webb-Campbell, "Star of the Sea"
Jonah Samson, "Yes Yes We're Magicians"
Henry Doyle, "Harm Reduction"
Janis Thiessen, "The Munchies"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Michał Kozłowski, "Corpse Reviver"
Barbara Zatyko, "Stumped"
Vanessa Stauffer, "1827 Sul Ross #1"
Jeff Shucard, "'Til the End of Time"
Veronica Gaylie, "Plaid Jacket"
Evel Economakis, "Hand Grenade"
Jill Boettger, "Depression Screening Day"
FINDINGS
Photos from Ritual by Vincenzo Pietropaolo
Catherine Leroux, "Go for a Walk"
Evan Webber, "Salaa Hussein"
Photo from The North End Revisited by John Paskievich
Jennifer LoveGrove, "The Mortgage Broker Asks for My Net Income From the Previous Year"
Jon Paul Fiorentino, "Second Person"
Leonard Bilski, "Detention Conventions"
Wade Davis, "Writing With Light"
Beth A. Robertson, "Séan-tific Femininity"
Selection from Hostage by Guy Delisle
Merilyn Simonds, "Implanting Forgetfulness in Our Souls"
Jacinda Mack, "Deconstructing Newcomer 'History'"
COLUMNS
"Ethnic Babies" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"Hoping Against Hope" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
"The Big Bang Theory of Canadian History" by Daniel Francis, National Dreams
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
The One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg
The Abominable Mr. Seabrook by Joe Ollmann
John by Jean by Jean Mohr
Lapwing and Fox by John Christie and John Berger
John K. Samson in concert
Accordéon by Kaie Kellough
A Man Called Ove, directed by Hannes Holm
CAUGHT MAPPING
Rebekah Chotem, "Born to be Mild: The Inoffensive Map of Canada"
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!