Geist 104: Table of Contents

Issue 104, Spring 2017

FEATURES

Shannon Webb-Campbell, "Star of the Sea"

Jonah Samson, "Yes Yes We're Magicians"

Henry Doyle, "Harm Reduction"

Janis Thiessen, "The Munchies"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Michał Kozłowski, "Corpse Reviver"

Barbara Zatyko, "Stumped"

Vanessa Stauffer, "1827 Sul Ross #1"

Jeff Shucard, "'Til the End of Time"

Veronica Gaylie, "Plaid Jacket"

Evel Economakis, "Hand Grenade"

Jill Boettger, "Depression Screening Day"

FINDINGS

Photos from Ritual by Vincenzo Pietropaolo

Catherine Leroux, "Go for a Walk"

Evan Webber, "Salaa Hussein"

Photo from The North End Revisited by John Paskievich

Jennifer LoveGrove, "The Mortgage Broker Asks for My Net Income From the Previous Year"

Jon Paul Fiorentino, "Second Person"

Leonard Bilski, "Detention Conventions"

Wade Davis, "Writing With Light"

Beth A. Robertson, "Séan-tific Femininity"

Selection from Hostage by Guy Delisle

Merilyn Simonds, "Implanting Forgetfulness in Our Souls"

Jacinda Mack, "Deconstructing Newcomer 'History'"

COLUMNS

"Ethnic Babies" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Hoping Against Hope" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

"The Big Bang Theory of Canadian History" by Daniel Francis, National Dreams

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

The One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg

The Abominable Mr. Seabrook by Joe Ollmann

John by Jean by Jean Mohr

Lapwing and Fox by John Christie and John Berger

John K. Samson in concert

Accordéon by Kaie Kellough

A Man Called Ove, directed by Hannes Holm

CAUGHT MAPPING

Rebekah Chotem, "Born to be Mild: The Inoffensive Map of Canada"

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

