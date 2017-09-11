Geist 105: Table of Contents

Issue 105, Summer 2017

FEATURES

Andrew Boden, "Shack Stories"

Michel Huneault & Sarah R. Champagne, "Unwrapping Diasporas"

Evelyn Lau, "Paradise"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Michał Kozłowski, "Concussive"

Robert Everett-Green, "Wholesome Reading"

Roni Simunovic, "Sucker Punch"

Randy Fred, "Borderless"

Jocelyn Kuang, "27,000 Cups of Tea"

Christine Novosel, "Hived Off"

FINDINGS

Photos from Haddon Hall by Naomi Harris

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, "Doing the Right Thing"

Mary Di Michele, "The Montreal Book of the Dead"

The Canada 150 typeface by Ray Larabie

Peter Unwin, "Anti-Monument for an Alien Society"

Jane Rule, "Love, Jane"

Catriona Wright, "Hitler's Taste Testers"

Panels from Morton: A Cross-Country Rail Journey by David Collier

Pamela Newton, "Cape Breton Book of Days"

Collage, The Little Watchers by Lucie Bosquin

Whitney French, "Examining the Root of Cultural Appropriation"

Annharte, "Multicultural Timbit"

COLUMNS

"A City for All" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Reporting Lies" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

"Clowns, Cake, Canoes: This is Canada?" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View

"Purring and Nothingness" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Native Poetry in Canada edited by Jeannette Armstrong and Lally Grauer

Mexican Journal by P.K. Page

Storming the Digital Divide: The PovNet Story by Penny Goldsmith, Kara Sievewright and Nicole Marie Burton

Shakespeare and Company, Paris: A History of the Rag & Bone Shop of the Heart published by Shakespeare and Company bookstore

Insomniac City: New York, Oliver, and Me by Bill Hayes

The Unknown Kerouac: Rare, Unpublished & Newly Translated Writings published by Library of America

A Mad Bird's Life: A Division 6 Picture Guide to Canada's Coolest Provincial Birds & Trees published by the Writers' Exchange

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

