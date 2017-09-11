Geist 105: Table of Contents

Issue 105, Summer 2017
FEATURES
Andrew Boden, "Shack Stories"
Michel Huneault & Sarah R. Champagne, "Unwrapping Diasporas"
Evelyn Lau, "Paradise"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Michał Kozłowski, "Concussive"
Robert Everett-Green, "Wholesome Reading"
Roni Simunovic, "Sucker Punch"
Randy Fred, "Borderless"
Jocelyn Kuang, "27,000 Cups of Tea"
Christine Novosel, "Hived Off"
FINDINGS
Photos from Haddon Hall by Naomi Harris
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, "Doing the Right Thing"
Mary Di Michele, "The Montreal Book of the Dead"
The Canada 150 typeface by Ray Larabie
Peter Unwin, "Anti-Monument for an Alien Society"
Jane Rule, "Love, Jane"
Catriona Wright, "Hitler's Taste Testers"
Panels from Morton: A Cross-Country Rail Journey by David Collier
Pamela Newton, "Cape Breton Book of Days"
Collage, The Little Watchers by Lucie Bosquin
Whitney French, "Examining the Root of Cultural Appropriation"
Annharte, "Multicultural Timbit"
COLUMNS
"A City for All" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"Reporting Lies" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
"Clowns, Cake, Canoes: This is Canada?" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View
"Purring and Nothingness" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Native Poetry in Canada edited by Jeannette Armstrong and Lally Grauer
Mexican Journal by P.K. Page
Storming the Digital Divide: The PovNet Story by Penny Goldsmith, Kara Sievewright and Nicole Marie Burton
Shakespeare and Company, Paris: A History of the Rag & Bone Shop of the Heart published by Shakespeare and Company bookstore
Insomniac City: New York, Oliver, and Me by Bill Hayes
The Unknown Kerouac: Rare, Unpublished & Newly Translated Writings published by Library of America
A Mad Bird's Life: A Division 6 Picture Guide to Canada's Coolest Provincial Birds & Trees published by the Writers' Exchange
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!