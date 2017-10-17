Geist 106: Table of Contents

Issue 106, Fall 2017

FEATURES

Stephen Smith, "Folk Song"

Carol Sawyer, "Alter Ego"

Winners of the 13th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Contest

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Roy Alexander, Beverley O'Neil, and Paul Winn, "Contact No Contact"

leannej, "A Brief Lesson in Road Safety and Other Things"

Stephen Osborne, "Waiting Out the Big One"

Cara Schacter, "Please Play Again"

Randy Fred, "Finally, A Sensible Approach"

FINDINGS

Photos from The Special by Kevin Lanthier

Scaachi Koul, "Aus-piss-ee-ous"

Véronique Côté and Steve Gagnon, I Never Talk About It

Panels from Tale of Genji by Toyokuni Utagawa

Rejected Vanity Plates of British Columbia

Eamon McGrath, "Ordering the Bus"

George D. Drury, "Hello Nazi!"

Layli Long Soldier, "Whereas"

Marilyn Dumont, "Memoirs of a Really Good Brown Girl"

Robert Everett-Green, "Tiny Prince"

Photos from The Diefenbunker by Michael Love

Gwen Benaway, "Trans"

Jim Wong-Chu, "Equal Opportunity"

COLUMNS

"Buried Treasure" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound

"Rivers of Refuge" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Counting Sins" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Listening for Jupiter by Pierre-Luc Landry

Bathers by Ruth Kaplan

Blind Spot by Teju Cole

The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy

This Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

Heart Like a Wing by Dan Paxton Dunaway

Drawing the Line: The How to Draw Book by Michael Baldwin

The Native Health by Elizabeth Fair

A Temporary Stranger by Jamie Reid

The North End Revisited by John Paskievich

The Spare Room by Helen Garner

You Don't Have to Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie

The Trip to Echo Springs: On Writers and Drinking by Olivia Laing

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

