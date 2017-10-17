Geist 106: Table of Contents

Issue 106, Fall 2017
FEATURES
Stephen Smith, "Folk Song"
Carol Sawyer, "Alter Ego"
Winners of the 13th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Contest
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Roy Alexander, Beverley O'Neil, and Paul Winn, "Contact No Contact"
leannej, "A Brief Lesson in Road Safety and Other Things"
Stephen Osborne, "Waiting Out the Big One"
Cara Schacter, "Please Play Again"
Randy Fred, "Finally, A Sensible Approach"
FINDINGS
Photos from The Special by Kevin Lanthier
Scaachi Koul, "Aus-piss-ee-ous"
Véronique Côté and Steve Gagnon, I Never Talk About It
Panels from Tale of Genji by Toyokuni Utagawa
Rejected Vanity Plates of British Columbia
Eamon McGrath, "Ordering the Bus"
George D. Drury, "Hello Nazi!"
Layli Long Soldier, "Whereas"
Marilyn Dumont, "Memoirs of a Really Good Brown Girl"
Robert Everett-Green, "Tiny Prince"
Photos from The Diefenbunker by Michael Love
Gwen Benaway, "Trans"
Jim Wong-Chu, "Equal Opportunity"
COLUMNS
"Buried Treasure" by Mary Schendlinger, Perfect Bound
"Rivers of Refuge" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"Counting Sins" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Listening for Jupiter by Pierre-Luc Landry
Bathers by Ruth Kaplan
Blind Spot by Teju Cole
The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy
This Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
Heart Like a Wing by Dan Paxton Dunaway
Drawing the Line: The How to Draw Book by Michael Baldwin
The Native Health by Elizabeth Fair
A Temporary Stranger by Jamie Reid
The North End Revisited by John Paskievich
The Spare Room by Helen Garner
You Don't Have to Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie
The Trip to Echo Springs: On Writers and Drinking by Olivia Laing
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!