Geist 107: Table of Contents

Issue 107, Winter 2018

FEATURES

Devon Code, "Nibelung"

Shannon Webb-Campbell, "Who Took My Sister?"

J. Jill Robinson, "Hot Pulse"

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Jill Boettger, "How To Unthink (In Two Movements)"

Julia Perroni, "Foreign"

Jill Mandrake, "July '77"

Jeff Shucard, "Breakfast in Datça"

Jocelyn Kuang, "Candy Cap Magic"

Hanako Masutani, "Wakaranai"

FINDINGS

Photos from The Special by Kevin Lanthier

Scaachi Koul, "Aus-piss-ee-ous"

Véronique Côté and Steve Gagnon, I Never Talk About It

Panels from Tale of Genji by Toyokuni Utagawa

Rejected Vanity Plates of British Columbia

Eamon McGrath, "Ordering the Bus"

George D. Drury, "Hello Nazi!"

Layli Long Soldier, "Whereas"

Marilyn Dumont, "Memoirs of a Really Good Brown Girl"

Robert Everett-Green, "Tiny Prince"

Photos from The Diefenbunker by Michael Love

Gwen Benaway, "Trans"

Jim Wong-Chu, "Equal Opportunity"

COLUMNS

"Once and Future Prairie" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View

"Confidence Woman" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Eating Peas with Honey" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Morton: A Cross-Country Rail Journey by David Collier

You Can't Stay Here by Jasmina Odor

Hubbub: Filth, Noise & Stench in England, 1500-1770 by Emily Cockayne

The Empty House by Algernon Blackwood

The Toll House by W.W. Jacobs

How Fear Departed the Long Gallery by E.F. Benson

The Case of the Gilded Lily produced by Shipwrecked Comedy

Euclid's Orchard & Other Essays by Theresa Kishkan

The Orwell Tapes compiled by Stephen Wadhams

Mentored by a Madman: The William Burroughs Experiment by Andrew Lees

The Weekend Man by Richard B. Wright

Autumn by Karl Ove Knausgaard

Zona by Geoff Dyer

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

