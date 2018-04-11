Geist 107: Table of Contents

Issue 107, Winter 2018
FEATURES
Devon Code, "Nibelung"
Shannon Webb-Campbell, "Who Took My Sister?"
J. Jill Robinson, "Hot Pulse"
NOTES & DISPATCHES
Jill Boettger, "How To Unthink (In Two Movements)"
Julia Perroni, "Foreign"
Jill Mandrake, "July '77"
Jeff Shucard, "Breakfast in Datça"
Jocelyn Kuang, "Candy Cap Magic"
Hanako Masutani, "Wakaranai"
FINDINGS
Photos from The Special by Kevin Lanthier
Scaachi Koul, "Aus-piss-ee-ous"
Véronique Côté and Steve Gagnon, I Never Talk About It
Panels from Tale of Genji by Toyokuni Utagawa
Rejected Vanity Plates of British Columbia
Eamon McGrath, "Ordering the Bus"
George D. Drury, "Hello Nazi!"
Layli Long Soldier, "Whereas"
Marilyn Dumont, "Memoirs of a Really Good Brown Girl"
Robert Everett-Green, "Tiny Prince"
Photos from The Diefenbunker by Michael Love
Gwen Benaway, "Trans"
Jim Wong-Chu, "Equal Opportunity"
COLUMNS
"Once and Future Prairie" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View
"Confidence Woman" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"Eating Peas with Honey" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
Morton: A Cross-Country Rail Journey by David Collier
You Can't Stay Here by Jasmina Odor
Hubbub: Filth, Noise & Stench in England, 1500-1770 by Emily Cockayne
The Empty House by Algernon Blackwood
The Toll House by W.W. Jacobs
How Fear Departed the Long Gallery by E.F. Benson
The Case of the Gilded Lily produced by Shipwrecked Comedy
Euclid's Orchard & Other Essays by Theresa Kishkan
The Orwell Tapes compiled by Stephen Wadhams
Mentored by a Madman: The William Burroughs Experiment by Andrew Lees
The Weekend Man by Richard B. Wright
Autumn by Karl Ove Knausgaard
Zona by Geoff Dyer
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!