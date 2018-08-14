Geist 108: Table of Contents

Geist 108 , Spring 2018

FEATURES

Connie Kuhns, "Fifty Years in Review"

Trudi Lynn Smith and Kate Hennessy, "Fugitives"

Erasure Contest Winners

NOTES & DISPATCHES

MarySchendlinger, "World's Most Wanted"

M.A.C. Farrant, "Stories from a West Coast Town"

Jennesia Pedri, "T-Bay Notes"

Taylor Brown-Evans, "Cerra Ballena"

Gale Smallwood-Jones, "Working Life for a Girl in the 1960s"

Jocelyn Kuang, "49 Days to the Afterlife"

Randy Fred, Steven Heighton, Duncan Mercredi, Malgorzata Nowaczyk, "Contact No Contact"

FINDINGS

Norman Levine, "English for Foreigners"

Micheline Maylor, "Detroit Zoo Bathroom 1977"

Norma Dunning, "My Sisters and I"

Panels from Boundless by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki

Munirah MacLean, "First Contact"

Table of Contents from The Opposite of Hate by Sally Kohn

Page from Ewan Birney's gene sweepstake betting book

Michelle Elrick, "Ethelbert: Ten Days in May"

Jamie Fitzpatrick, "Wash and Ready"

Marc Plourde "Rooms to Let in Bohemia"

A Community of Inquiry, "Keywords"

Found Polaroids from Kyler Zeleny's Found Polaroid Project

Eddy Weetaltuk, "Culture Clash"

Kaie Kellough, "ANOT. 2.01"

Brainstorm from Columbia College students

Erín Mouré, "The Old G"

COLUMNS

"Smashing Identity Algorithms, Yes Please" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View

"Residential Roots" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"The Devil" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

The Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg

Smaller Hours by Kevin Shaw

Strange New Country: The Fraser River Salmon Strikes of 1900-1901 and the Birth of Modern British Columbia by Geoff Meggs

Baskets by Zach Galifianakis

Sodom Road Exit by Amber Dawn

Dancing Bears: True Stories of People Nostalgic for Life Under Tyranny by Witold Szablowski

False Memories and Other Likely Tales by Ernest Hekkanen

Flâneuse by Lauren Elkin

His Illegal Self by Peter Carey

The Dusty Bookcase by Brian Busby

The Manhattan Project by László Krasznahorkai and Ornan Rotem

Plus:

High Country, the Marijuana Map of Canada

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

Order Geist 108 online for only $6.