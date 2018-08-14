Geist 108: Table of Contents

Geist 108 , Spring 2018
FEATURES
Connie Kuhns, "Fifty Years in Review"
Trudi Lynn Smith and Kate Hennessy, "Fugitives"
Erasure Contest Winners
NOTES & DISPATCHES
MarySchendlinger, "World's Most Wanted"
M.A.C. Farrant, "Stories from a West Coast Town"
Jennesia Pedri, "T-Bay Notes"
Taylor Brown-Evans, "Cerra Ballena"
Gale Smallwood-Jones, "Working Life for a Girl in the 1960s"
Jocelyn Kuang, "49 Days to the Afterlife"
Randy Fred, Steven Heighton, Duncan Mercredi, Malgorzata Nowaczyk, "Contact No Contact"
FINDINGS
Norman Levine, "English for Foreigners"
Micheline Maylor, "Detroit Zoo Bathroom 1977"
Norma Dunning, "My Sisters and I"
Panels from Boundless by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki
Munirah MacLean, "First Contact"
Table of Contents from The Opposite of Hate by Sally Kohn
Page from Ewan Birney's gene sweepstake betting book
Michelle Elrick, "Ethelbert: Ten Days in May"
Jamie Fitzpatrick, "Wash and Ready"
Marc Plourde "Rooms to Let in Bohemia"
A Community of Inquiry, "Keywords"
Found Polaroids from Kyler Zeleny's Found Polaroid Project
Eddy Weetaltuk, "Culture Clash"
Kaie Kellough, "ANOT. 2.01"
Brainstorm from Columbia College students
Erín Mouré, "The Old G"
COLUMNS
"Smashing Identity Algorithms, Yes Please" by Lisa Bird-Wilson, Bird's Eye View
"Residential Roots" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture
"The Devil" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words
ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of
The Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg
Smaller Hours by Kevin Shaw
Strange New Country: The Fraser River Salmon Strikes of 1900-1901 and the Birth of Modern British Columbia by Geoff Meggs
Baskets by Zach Galifianakis
Sodom Road Exit by Amber Dawn
Dancing Bears: True Stories of People Nostalgic for Life Under Tyranny by Witold Szablowski
False Memories and Other Likely Tales by Ernest Hekkanen
Flâneuse by Lauren Elkin
His Illegal Self by Peter Carey
The Dusty Bookcase by Brian Busby
The Manhattan Project by László Krasznahorkai and Ornan Rotem
Plus:
High Country, the Marijuana Map of Canada
THE WALL
And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!