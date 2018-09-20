Geist 109: Table of Contents

Geist 109 , Summer 2018

FEATURES

Terence Byrnes, "Tool That Goes Boom"

Cary Fagan, "Stinky Potato Golem"

Tanja Bartel, "Current Phobia"

Postcard Contest Winners

NOTES & DISPATCHES

Carolyne Montgomery, "In the Pines"

Billeh Nickerson, "V4G 1N4"

Kathryn Mockler, "I Won't Clean the Tub"

Carmen Tiampo, "What Survives"

Joe Bongiorno, "The Shi Fu"

FINDINGS

Tom Burrows, "No Sleep"

Eric Dupont, "A New Confessor"

Panels from Weegee: Serial Photographer by Max de Radiguès and Wauter Mannaert

Kevin Lanthier, "Urban Wildlife"

Andrew Batershill, "Bitch Face"

Rani Rivera, "Retreat"

Coyote Sighting and Attack Log Text Alert Group, "Coyote Heading West"

Wikipedia entry Maternal Insult, "Harlotries, Witchcrafts, Combat Boots"

Instructions to guide selection and editing of CBC children's programs, "If in Doubt, Cut"

Jocelyn Parr, "The Scientist"

Panel from Norths by Alison McCreesh

James Witwicki with 5-year-old Anna, "Chicken. Chicken. Pigeon. Crow."

COLUMNS

"Caribbean Enigma" by Stephen Henighan, Afterlife of Culture

"Beginning at the Beginning" by Alberto Manguel, City of Words

ENDNOTES: Featuring reviews of

Manfried the Man by Caitlin Major

Memories from Beyond the Grave by François-René de Chateaubriand

Its Never Over by Morley Callahan

City Poems by Joe Fiorito

The Neddeaus of Duqesne Island - CBC Documentary Series

The Hotel Years - work of Joseph Roth, collected and translated by Michael Hoffman

Gathie Falk's 1985 retrospective and Apples, etc.

From the Heart of It All: Ten Years of Writing from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside by the Thursdays Writing Collective

THE WALL

And the GEIST CRYPTIC CROSSWORD!

