Estragon We always find something, eh Didi, to give us the impression we exist? Vladimir Yes, yes, we’re magicians. —Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot

The following images are selected from Yes Yes We’re Magicians, a book containing a series of anonymous vintage photographs organized by Jonah Samson around a passage from Samuel Beckett’s absurdist play Waiting for Godot. The images, mostly sourced from eBay, reflect on life as tragicomic by focussing the viewer on sombre, disquieting and humorous moments from the past. Devoid of descriptive text, these photographs open their mysteries to modern interpretations. As in Beckett’s plays, the melancholic, surreal and bizarre are often put into dialogue.