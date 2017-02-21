Death of a Fisherman

From Half Rock, by Robin Durnford. Published by Gaspereau in 2016. Durnford’s chapbook, Fog of the Outport, was the subject of a 2013 CBC Land & Sea documentary. She lives in Corner Brook, NL.

because the drug’s unknown he’s rowing with bed rails on sheets sail-taut where the sea should be. he bails the mattress, tiles toss him, he feels his gut when they unhook his pride, IV’s where the fish should be. he’s almost ashore, he rolls smokes with his tongue as he fights another wave, coughing up a lung, squall- eyed into the light again, scalloped ears hear the tides through the night monitor, wants the anchor pulled as the nurse handles the rigging, dropping the sails, casting her line into his blood, he lets go as she pulls on the motor, but he drifts dangerous and strong until he guns her offshore to his banks grand Elysium