Goodafternoon, Spruceland Chrysler


My mother’s voice tinkles
high-pitched
on the phone
until she knows it is me

then it drops
an octave
as she sits upstairs
at a secretary desk
above the gleaming vehicles

Volarés, LeBarons, Cordobas

and the salesmen who walk the long
boxy length of them all day
Stan, Ralph and that bastard Manville
who takes the last of the Coffee-mate
doesn’t replace it.

Goodafternoon, Spruceland Chrysler


The showroom men don’t know
how guttural
a mother can be
under nylons and White Shoulders.
Hot hands
in a concrete laundry tub
yelling for me to clean
my sonofabitching pigsty
before she drives me
into the middle of next week.

A half dream:
I see her at the wheel— 
her office clothes
her birthday brooch
me in the velvet passenger seat
blue Volaré
smooth ride into
next Wednesday
automatic windows rolled down.

