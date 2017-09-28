October 1869: to smoke their pipes and sing their songs

From The Pemmican Eaters. Published by ECW in 2015.


Louis planted his beaded moccasin on the survey chain
cutting across André Nault’s river lot
pitched there by men
slung with transits, levels, and measuring sticks
men looking to the horizon
calculating the free land for homesteaders

“You go no further,” commanded Louis

blocking their line of sight
their ledger of lines
angles, meridians, and parallels
corrections for curvature
iron stakes at the corners
of perfect square miles

although over fifty million acres
was surveyed
made ready
ready-made
for occupation

there were no quarter sections
for “the miserable halfbreeds,”
“the pemmican-eaters”

but any man over eighteen
with a vacant quarter in the NWT
homesteaded

did the survey record in its calculations
witness whose lives were fragmented by these precise
coordinates?

could their instruments
determine the number of years
Nault had lived and cleared brush
harvested firewood on the same land he was now barred from?

did the surveyor’s coordinates record the number of letters, the number of signed petitions

did it detect the colourless voices of the Settlers’ Rights Association joining in Louis’ protest

did their instruments detect their words plain as bread “we have not been consulted in any way as a people entering into the Dominion”

where did this penchant for measuring and marking derive?

this desire to count and delineate this land
account for it
rename and grip it
like shovels, axes, and saws
lug like trunks,
steer like plows
pile like lumber

    where did this taste for counting begin
    its long rooted self
    calculating angles and slopes
    long conjuring “empty” land into property
    the long root of capitalism
    boring mineral veins
    drilling wells
    forcing steam down bored holes
    extracting dark thick fluids
    stabbing the land-belly
    sucking every seam
    and filling the gaping holes with
    with the toxic unseen

I am told when I survey from the top of a hill
I take into account the entire land
upon which I stand;

I count this place

    what conjuring does the mind do
    measuring a hill,
    the angle of its slope,
    is it easier to climb?

is it in the imagined embrace of mother?
minds hover
oversee her

capture, hold

I take into account this entire land

land, upon which I stand

I count this place

I count this space my own

when two lines cross, the saleable land is multiplied by two
the survey lines that scored this land were
so it could be ripped along its edges, cliffs, and deeper memories

