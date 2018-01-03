Bad Habit


Dear Geist,

How can I stop over-using the word very? Everyone knows writers should go easy on it, maybe even delete it everywhere. But I keep doing it, and I don't think I should be watching for it and stopping to reword when I'm on a tear with the story. Help!

—Allacia B., Chicago IL  

Dear Allacia,

Quite right—those surges are best allowed to roar ahead. Here's a suggestion that is said to have come from Mark Twain: “Substitute 'damn' every time you're inclined to write 'very'; your editor will delete it and the writing will be just as it should be.” Or just go through the manuscript later and delete or reword 'em yourself.

—The Editors

