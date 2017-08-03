Commonality


Dear Geist,

What is “common sense” when it comes to writing? When teachers, colleagues or friends critique my work—subject, length, dialogue, title, believability of characters, etc., etc.—they often advise me to “use my common sense” in resolving the problem. My dictionary defines common sense with words like “simple” and “practical”—not much help.

—Alexei, Cyberspace


Dear Alexei,

Common sense is the ability to understand, evaluate and act on things instinctively, in a way that most people in a group (the “common”) would agree on. In your example the common is an educational/professional writing community. The expression “common sense” is rooted in a long history of philosophical inquiry and debate, but nowadays it is often wielded as a rebuke when someone disagrees on how things should be done. Next time you get the “common sense” remark, or any other statement that impugns your character rather than the writing on the page, press for information. What is the specific effect of the scene or character or storyline on that person in comprehending and engaging with the work? In criticism, as in writing, the clearer and more precise, the better.

—The Editors

