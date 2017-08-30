Dear Geist, I hope you can tell me what’s wrong with this sentence: A huge amount of people showed up. Our writing teacher highlights sentences that need work and makes us figure out what’s wrong. Usually I can, but not this time. —Foiled in Fredericton

Dear Foiled, The culprit is amount. The plural noun people in your sentence is a count noun—that is, it consists of elements that can be counted or quantified. So you would say or write “number of people” for the clearest comprehension. For a mass noun—one that cannot be quantified with a number: ketchup, for example—the word amount is the right one. —The Editors