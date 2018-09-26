Dancing on the Side

Dear Geist,

I’m an ultra newbie writer and I love it! I already know this is my life work. But I need to eat, etc. So my idea is to do some teaching on the side. I’ve taught loads of dance classes here and there over the years—swing, jazz, salsa, ballroom, you name it, and there's always a big demand for any kind of dance lessons. It's not exactly related to writing but it's income I can count on. What do you think?

—Katie in Kitchener

Dear Katie,

Whatever a writer can do to keep afloat at the writing desk is fine by us if it works for you. Many a writer has taken up non-writing work to keep food in the fridge—in fact, some writers prefer not to make a living by writing for others (see our post Day job). And heck, you'd have a built-in efficiency—you wouldn't have to set aside additional time to exercise.

You might teach short courses for the first few weeks, working up to the two-job life, and leaving space to bail if you have to rethink the plan. Please take a look at our post Editing on the Side –some of the same cautions apply, such as the rigour of working two jobs every day. But you have lots of distinguished company. The vast majority of writers make a living by holding down one or more jobs as well as writing. It's worth it to be doing the main work you love. Good luck!

—The Editors