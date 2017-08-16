Editor, heal thyself

Dear Geist, My publisher hired a freelance editor to work with me on revisions for my collection of essays, to be published in a few months. The editor seems good and comes highly recommended, but sometimes there are typos in his email messages to me. This is a bad sign, right? —Manaia, Calgary AB Dear Manaia, Not necessarily. In recent years, as resources for writers and publishers have dwindled, editors have been working with manuscripts that require more attention. Every editor we know would love to devote more time to the projects that need it. Most editors do so by unofficially donating hours, and by cutting corners where it isn’t so critical—in email notes, for example. For a bit more on this subject, see our post Proof and reproof. —The Editors