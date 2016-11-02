Facing flak


Dear Geist,

Is it flak or flack? I looked it up in two dictionaries and they disagree. Why?

—Sandra Caprese, Dauphin MB


Dear Sandra,

Both words come from flak, a condensed version of a German word for fragments of artillery shells used in anti-aircraft guns, which cause the shells to explode. Flak came to mean annoying criticism. Flack, whose origin is unknown (though there are some interesting theories), refers to a publicist or press agent. The two spellings have been used for each other so often that most dictionaries list both spellings for each word. The meanings are still separate in usage, though, so some dictionaries follow suit. Dictionaries tell us how language is used rather than what is “correct,” so there are bound to be some differences between them. What a great excuse to spend a lot of time with dictionaries!

—The Editors

Tags

Advice for the Lit-Lorn
Submission Guidelines
Writer's Toolbox
nav workshop
Writing Contests
newsletter
Geist in the Classroom

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

Sign Up for the Geist Newsletter

Submission Guidelines      Newsstands      The Geist Atlas of Canada      About Geist      Volunteer      Advertise     

Built with Metro Publisher™