Getting the picture


Dear Geist,

I’ve written a book for young children and I hope to illustrate it as well. But I hear through the grapevine that it might compromise my submission to send illustrations to a publisher along with the written manuscript. True?

—Cheng M, Toronto


Dear Cheng,

Probably not. Most children’s publishers prefer to engage professional illustrators with whom they have a working relationship, mainly because of the complex needs of picture books: age of intended readers; competing books in the marketplace; international rights potential; appeal to parents, teachers, librarians and other grownups (the people who buy these books); and so on. But a publisher who is keen on your story is more likely to negotiate these matters with you than to reject your proposal.

The Editors
Advice for the Lit-Lorn
Submission Guidelines
Writer's Toolbox
nav workshop
Writing Contests
newsletter
Geist in the Classroom

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

Sign Up for the Geist Newsletter

Submission Guidelines      Newsstands      The Geist Atlas of Canada      About Geist      Volunteer      Advertise     

Built with Metro Publisher™