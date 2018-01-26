Hard Going

Dear Geist, Is it weird to feel freaked out and desperate when writing? All the time I was growing up I wanted to write stories. Now I have a few months to do what I want so I'm writing the stories. But they never come out as I imagine them and the struggle makes me anxious and frustrated and weepy. A person is supposed to love their life work, right? —Dorothy Huellen, Victoria BC Dear Dorothy, The bad news is the experiences you describe are part of the writing life. The good news is you are a real writer who will not settle for mediocre writing. Further good news is that you will develop the skill to look down the tunnel of despair and understand what to do, or know enough to wait it out. Writing is hard. And you are not alone. As Zadie Smith puts it: “Resign yourself to the lifelong sadness that comes from never being satisfied.” The best antidote is the company of other writers. For a bit more cheering on, take a look at our post Down side from almost exactly a year ago. —The Editors