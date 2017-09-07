Hit or Miss


Dear Geist,

Am I crazy, or is the term near miss an oxymoron? It seems to me that a miss is a miss, and a near miss is—well, a hit.

—Jeannine, Cyberspace


Dear Jeannine,

Some idioms don’t perform well under the application of logic, and near miss is one of them. In the World War II years, it most often described a near collision of two aircraft or vehicles, or an incident of a bomb just missing its target. But now, says the trusty Canadian Oxford Dictionary, it also means “an attempt that is almost but not quite successful.” Like other idioms, near miss is generally understood without complaint, faulty logic and all.

—The Editors

Tags

Advice for the Lit-Lorn
Submission Guidelines
Writer's Toolbox
nav workshop
Writing Contests
newsletter
Geist in the Classroom

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

Sign Up for the Geist Newsletter