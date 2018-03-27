Latest draft


Dear Geist,

Which spelling do you prefer: draft, or draught? And why?

—Spellbound in Shawinigan


Dear Spellbound, 

True to our reputation for good manners, Canada happily accepts both British and American spellings—if the draft in question refers to “a current of air, beer on tap, or the depth of water needed to float a boat,” as the compilers of the Oxford Guide to Canadian English Usage so charmingly put it. If it refers to the draft of a written document, though, or a bank draft, or an order to report for military duty, only “draft” will do.

—The Editors

