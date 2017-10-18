Round Spherical Ring

Dear Geist, Does the phrase centre around, as in “the conversation centred around issues of freedom,” bug anyone but me? A centre is a fixed spot, and other stuff moves around it, right? —Lucy, Cyberspace

Dear Lucy, Yes, we too are mystified by this expression, though it does share some DNA with other fad locutions. It has a whiff of efficient purpose, yet it conjures up no precise image, making it as vague and widely applicable as other lifeless terms, such as facility, facilitate, for all intents and purposes—and, well, issues. —The Editors