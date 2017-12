Dear Geist, Which is correct: That shirt smells of fish, or That shirt smells like fish? —Noni, Toronto ON

Dear Noni, It depends on whether actual fish is involved. If it smells of fish, the shirt has fish on it. If it smells like fish, the shirt has a fishy smell that is caused by something other than fish. Details like this can make a lot of difference when your mission is to drive out that fishy smell pronto. —The Editors