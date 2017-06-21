Dear Geist, What is the past tense of hang, in the sense of a person being hung (or hanged)? It would be grand if we never had occasion to use the term again, but meanwhile... —Dana, Charlottetown PEI Dear Dana, When it refers to a person suspended by the neck with a cord or rope for the purpose of death, the past tense of hang is hanged. In all other uses the past tense is hung. It is not unusual to see or hear hung, but hanged is still the preferred term in English usage guides. —The Editors