Strung up


Dear Geist,

What is the past tense of hang, in the sense of a person being hung (or hanged)? It would be grand if we never had occasion to use the term again, but meanwhile...

—Dana, Charlottetown PEI


Dear Dana,

When it refers to a person suspended by the neck with a cord or rope for the purpose of death, the past tense of hang is hanged. In all other uses the past tense is hung. It is not unusual to see or hear hung, but hanged is still the preferred term in English usage guides.

—The Editors

Tags

Advice for the Lit-Lorn
Submission Guidelines
Writer's Toolbox
nav workshop
Writing Contests
newsletter
Geist in the Classroom

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

Sign Up for the Geist Newsletter

Submission Guidelines      Newsstands      The Geist Atlas of Canada      About Geist      Volunteer      Advertise     

Built with Metro Publisher™