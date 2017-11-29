Sustenance



Dear Geist,

How about a few tips/exercises to keep us hardworking writers in shape?

Cheese Danish Writers’ Circle, Bellingham WA  


Dear Circle,

Read something in a format or category you’ve never tried: a cookbook, a goofy zine, the full text of a law, a jargon-choked scientific entry in Wikipedia.

Find a great page or paragraph by a writer you admire and write it out in longhand, word for word.

Turn off your phone and go for a thirty-minute walk. No music, no radio, no podcasts, no headphones.

If a passage you wrote is bugging you, have someone in your group read it aloud. Or hook up the Word text-to-speech (or similar) feature on your computer and have the program read it aloud.

Here’s one from Colm Toibín: “To cheer yourself up, read biographies of writers who went insane.”

See also our posts In style, Flash momentum, The write time, Writing before writing and Protracted writing.

—The Editors

Tags

nav litlorn new

nav submit new

nav-toolbox.png

nav workshop

nav-contests.png

nav newsletter

nav gic2

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

newsletter-box