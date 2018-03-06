That eager agent

Dear Geist, Can I add something to your post Helping or hounding? In responding to Fariji M, the writer who thought the agent might be trying to hurry the completion of a second book, you gave good business reasons why the agent might want to keep things moving at a brisk pace. That is certainly true, but as a writer I know it's also important that writers talk directly to their agents with any uncertainties or worries. Agents are candid with writers about all matters creative and commercial, and they work hard to maintain trust. Fariji should feel free to straightforwardly ask the agent anything having to do with the work or the process. —Lorraine in Leaside, Toronto ON Dear Lorraine, You are absolutely right! Thanks for reminding us all about this important aspect of the writing life. —The Editors