Togetherness

Dear Geist, OK, I give up—how do you know when to use altogether and all together? My dictionary has altogether but not all together. —Definitely untogether, Eugene OR Dear Rose, Altogether is an adverb, meaning “completely” or “on the whole.” So, for example: “The coordinator was altogether too smug,” in which altogether modifies too smug. All together refers to everyone or everything gathered in one place: “The family loved summer, when they were all together in the tiny cottage.” And for all you wordniks, there is much more on the subject of the nimble altogether. Search it in your favourite grammar text or website for an interesting ride! —The Editors