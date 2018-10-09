Who's Whose

Dear Geist,

Help! I need a trick to remember whether to write “who's” or “whose.”

Alice in Writerland, Cyberspace

Dear Alice,

You're in good company! Who's and whose have been confounding writers for a very long time. Whose is the possessive (Whose dog is that?). But who's looks like a possessive because it ends with an apostrophe and s, and because the two words are pronounced exactly the same way.

In fact, who's is a contraction—a word containing an apostrophe that stands in for one or more omitted letters. Who's is a short form of who is or who has. That's your trick: look for the apostrophe. If there is one, it will remind you of the omitted letters, which will unambiguously remind you of what the meaning is, and isn't.

The Editors

Tags

nav litlorn new

nav submit new

nav-toolbox.png

nav workshop

nav-contests.png

nav newsletter

nav gic2

All Lit-Lorn Letters

Browse Lit-Lorn Subjects

Technique

Grammar & Usage

Editing & Publishing

The Writing Life

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

newsletter-box