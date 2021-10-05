We're Hiring an Associate Editor!

ABOUT GEIST

Geist is a Canadian literary magazine of ideas and culture. We publish narrative (fiction and non-fiction), essays, poetry, reviews, photography, drawings, comix, puzzles and little-known facts of interest—with a special interest in fresh interactions between text and image. We strive to be articulate, humorous and identifiably Canadian. Our mandate is to find and encourage a wide audience for new and established Canadian writers and artists of merit. Over the course of our 30-year history, we have published the work of more than 1,500 emerging and established writers and artists from across the country, many of whom were published for the first time in the pages of Geist.

Geist is currently in a transitional phase and we are in search of a new Associate Editor for the organization. If working for Geist and the idea of leading a national magazine excites you, we want to hear from you. We realize the following list of responsibilities is vast. We do not anticipate that candidates will have experience with everything on this list. When applying, please share where your experience lies and your vision for the magazine. We are willing to offer mentorship for the right candidate.

JOB DESCRIPTION

If you do not have experience with all of the below responsibilities, we encourage you to apply and describe your experience, your vision for Geist, and why you’re excited about this opportunity.

Editorial & Production Management:

Developing the Geist voice and maintaining a style guide

Working with contributors to edit submissions

Editorial Workflow Management: submission management, including slush pile, rejections, managing intern and volunteer editorial members

Manage all aspects of print and digital magazine production, including creating production schedule, managing permissions & author contracts, assigning contractors tasks for layout, fact-checking etc, collecting images, overseeing Copyfit, Asana, and Issuu, proofreading, communication with printer

Collaborate with staff, Board of Directors and alumni on strategies to evolve production standards

Liaise with the graphic designer

Marketing & Circulation:

Correspond with subscribers; coordinating renewal notices

Work with Admin & Circulation Manager on Geist in the Classroom program and to implement subscription campaigns

Work with Digital Publishing Coordinator on newsletter, social media, and website

Overseeing any merch

Financial Management:

Working with staff & Board of Directors to support fundraising strategies

Consult with Executive Director on budget

Administration of editorial production expenses & revenues

Providing input on grants and funding applications

Administration and reporting on editorial project grants

Outreach and Engagement:

Uphold an active involvement in the literary community across Canada for example, attend special events, conferences and professional development opportunities where possible

Collaborate with staff & Board of Directors to implement anti-oppressive, intersectional and decolonial practices within editorial, production and workplace protocols

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in magazine production is necessary (preferably with literary magazines)

At least three years experience in editorial-focused roles with strong skills in substantive editing and copy-editing

Thorough knowledge of grammar, professional style, writing and editing

Proven experience in sourcing & editing content for print and online publication

A strong interest in publishing and Canada’s literary landscape

Post-secondary education (or a combination of relevant education and work experience)

Strong communication skills and an ability to work with internal and external stakeholders

Strong problem solving skills

Detail oriented and organized

Ability to juggle competing priorities; good time management

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively

Understanding of Microsoft Office tools

Familiarity with Asana and subscription management software an asset

REPORTING

This position reports directly to the Executive Director, and the Board of Directors.

The incumbent will be supported by a team of three, in addition to contractors, a volunteer Board of Directors and additional volunteers

REMUNERATION

30 hours per week, benefits package, 4 weeks vacation, at an hourly rate of $22.50 per hour.

This position is based in our Vancouver, BC, office. Some flexibility for a hybrid remote schedule is possible.

We encourage applications from candidates with a broad range of backgrounds including, but not limited to: race, ethnicity, indigeneity, gender, gender-identification, sexual orientation, class, neuro-diverse and physical ability.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your resume and cover letter to geist@geist.com by Tuesday October 26, midnight PDT. We thank all applicants for their interest, however only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.