Comix Club Meet-up: Round Two!

Are you a femme, trans or non-binary comic artist or graphic storyteller?

Geist is hosting another Comix Club! A space for you to meet fellow comix and graphic artists, and review and provide feedback on each other’s work. You’ll leave with new insight into your own project and feeling inspired by the work of others. See you there! The event will be hosted by Geist writer-in-residence Luca Cara Seccafien, and their co-facilitator Masha Leung.

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 2pm to 4:30pm(ish)

Location: Geist Magazine office at 111 West Hastings Street (Woodwards Heritage Building)

Free to Attend! Registration is required. Please register as late as the day of: https://airtable.com/shr396pPc8kPYWxhT

We ask that you wear a mask for the duration of the workshop, and opt out if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to the virus.

If you have access to a COVID-19 rapid test, you may also consider testing before the event to help ensure participants' safety.

We’ll have extra masks on hand, and there will be short breaks in case you need to pop out for a snack. There is elevator access to our office on the second floor, and accessible washrooms down the hall. Let us know if you have any other access needs, and we’ll do our best to meet them—including following up with you if necessary.

There are 6 spots available for participants who want to share their work, which will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Please note: If the only option available when signing up is "Waitlist,” the workshop is full. Members of the waitlist will be contacted if a spot becomes available.

If you are bringing artwork to review, consider uploading your pages to this link beforehand.

Your piece should be: up to 15 cells / 5 pages in length; or up to 5 min of reading. We will spend 5 minutes reading and 10 minutes reviewing and giving feedback on the work. Any degree of completion is welcome. The work should have some illustrated or graphic component as well as a storytelling component, even if the story is simply conveyed through imagery and sequence. All uploaded artwork will be shared with participants the day before the event. Please remember to bring a physical copy of your work to the event. We’re excited to see it!

About the Facilitators: Luca Cara Seccafien and Masha Leung

Luca is an artist and facilitator. They are a settler on the stolen ancestral territories of the Squamish, Musqueam, and Tsleil-Waututh people. You can find out more about Luca at luca.caraseccafien.com, @luca.secca.art on Instagram or at https://bit.ly/3pTZPsv.

Masha Leung (upcoming bio)