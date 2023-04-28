We're Hiring a Managing Director

About Geist:

Geist is a Canadian literary magazine of ideas and culture. We publish narrative (fiction and non-fiction), essays, poetry, reviews, photography, drawings, comix, puzzles and little-known facts of interest—with a special interest in fresh interactions between text and image. We strive to be articulate, humorous and identifiably Canadian. Our mandate is to find and encourage a wide audience for new and established Canadian writers and artists of merit.

Geist is seeking a new Managing Director to oversee the business side of Geist. If the idea of working collaboratively on a national magazine excites you, we want to hear from you. When applying, please share where your experience lies and the areas in which you’d like to grow.

Role Responsibilities:

50% — Grants & Fiscal Oversight 20% — Staffing & HR Administration (including policy writing) 20% — Bookkeeping & Reporting 10% — Ad Sales & Publishing Strategies

Flexibility in duties is possible through collaboration with other staff and contractors.

Responsibilities:

Work with Board of Directors on strategic direction of the organization

Oversee staff, interns and volunteers

Identify and apply for grant funding, writing and submitting reports, building relationships with grant officers

Oversee organizational budget

Bookkeeping: payroll, paying bills, bank deposits; managing cash flow; updating budget; monthly account reconciliation; year end prep; file GST (quarterly), PST (yearly) and payroll deductions (monthly)

Manage office tenants and general office management

Coordinate workshops and events including contests (promotions and judging)

Oversee digital strategy

Manage fundraising campaigns

Managing advertising sales including exchange ads

Qualifications:

Strong leadership skills and ability to build a team and a collaborative environment

A strong interest in publishing and Canada’s literary landscape

Post-secondary education (or a combination of education and work experience)

Experience with financial management

Strong communication skills

Understanding of Federal, Provincial & Municipal Funding structures

Solid problem solving skills

Detail oriented and organized

Ability to juggle competing priorities; good time management

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively

Understanding of Microsoft Office tools

Familiarity with Quickbooks Online Accounting is an asset

Familiarity with Asana for project management is an asset

The incumbent will be supported by a team of three, in addition to contractors, a volunteer Board of Directors and additional volunteers.

Geist is committed to improving the representation and inclusion of equity seeking groups within our organizational makeup. We strongly encourage applications from those who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour), Women, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, as well as those living with a disability. We recognize that this list is neither exhaustive nor representative of the intersectionality present within each individual. We seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool. If you are comfortable doing so, please self-identity within your application cover letter.

How to Apply:

If you do not have experience with all of the above responsibilities, we encourage you to apply and describe your experience, your vision for Geist, and why you’re excited about this opportunity. Please send your resume and cover letter to directors@geist.com by May 18, 2023.

Remuneration:

This is a full-time position at 30-35 hours a week at a salary between $40,000 and $50,000 per annum.

Geist offers extended health & dental benefits and 4 weeks annual paid vacation. We provide a comprehensive leave policy inclusive of paid sick days, mental health days, and monthly menstrual leave days, as well as a professional development budget for staff.

We offer a flexible hybrid remote schedule, however the incumbent should be based in Vancouver, BC to participate in our collaborative workflow during peak production times.