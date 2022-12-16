We're Hiring an Editor

About Geist:

Geist is a Canadian literary magazine of ideas and culture. We publish narrative (fiction and non-fiction), essays, poetry, reviews, photography, drawings, comix, puzzles and little-known facts of interest—with a special interest in fresh interactions between text and image. We strive to be articulate, humorous and identifiably Canadian. Our mandate is to find and encourage a wide audience for new and established Canadian writers and artists of merit.

Geist is seeking a new Editor to join our small team. If the idea of working collaboratively on a national magazine excites you, we want to hear from you. This call lists a variety of qualifications, and we don’t expect candidates to have experience with everything on our list. When applying, please share where your experience lies and the areas in which you’d like to grow.

Geist is committed to improving the representation and inclusion of equity seeking groups within our organizational makeup. We strongly encourage applications from those who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour), Women, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, as well as those living with a disability. If you are comfortable doing so, please self-identity within your application cover letter.

We offer a flexible hybrid remote schedule, however the incumbent Editor should be based in Vancouver, BC to participate in our collaborative workflow during peak production times.

Remuneration:

This is a full-time position at 30 hours a week at a salary of $40,563.

Geist offers extended health & dental benefits and 4 weeks annual paid vacation. We provide a comprehensive leave policy inclusive of paid sick days, mental health days, and monthly menstrual leave days, as well as a professional development budget for staff.

Reporting:

This position reports directly to the Executive Director, and the Board of Directors.

Responsibilities:

Editorial & Production Management: 60%

Oversee the development of each print issue of Geist magazine with final approval of content and contributors

Develop the Geist voice and maintain an evolving style guide

Work closely with contributors to edit submissions

Conduct outreach to writers to acquire submissions on a regular basis

Manage submissions, including oversight of our Submittable account, issuing acceptance and rejection letters, managing intern and volunteer editorial members

Maintain Copyfit for each issue of the magazine

Oversee various aspects of print and digital magazine production, including managing permissions and contracts, fact-checking, copyediting, collating proofs and uploading digital content

Collaborate with staff, Board of Directors and alumni on strategies to evolve production standards

Liaise with contracted editorial staff such as graphic designer, proofreaders and copy editors

Marketing & Circulation: 10%

Contribute to the planning and delivery of annual fundraising and donorship campaigns, including merchandise, gift-campaigns and events

Contribute to the development of subscriber campaigns and new subscriber outreach

Devise & execute an annual communication plan for Geist’s online editorial content (including the scheduling of e-newsletter, social media and the Geist website uploads)

Financial Management: 5%

Assist the Executive Director in the development of the Editorial budget for each issue

Administer the editorial expenses and revenues of each issue in alignment with set budgets

Conduct close communication with contributors, advertisers and contractors to meet production invoicing timelines

Aid the Executive Director in compiling editorial reports for grant applications and funding acquittals

Outreach and Engagement: 20%

Uphold an active involvement in the literary community across Canada such as attending special events, conferences and professional development opportunities where possible

Collaborate with staff and board members to implement intersectional and anti-oppressive practices within editorial, production and workplace protocols

Support the planning and delivery of workshops and educational initiatives

Qualifications:

Experience in Magazine production is necessary (experience with literary magazines is a plus)

At least three years of experience in editorial roles with strong skills in substantive editing and copyediting

Thorough knowledge of grammar, professional style, writing and editing

Proven experience in sourcing and editing content for print and online publication

A strong interest in publishing and Canada’s literary landscape

Strong communication skills and an ability to work with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to adapt and juggle competing priorities

Have good time management and organizational skills

Confident working both independently and collaboratively

Understanding of Google Suite and Microsoft Office tools

Familiarity with Asana and Submittable an asset

Please send your cover letter and resume in one pdf document with the subject line: EditorGM to geist@geist.com

Applications close January 16th at 11:59 PM PST