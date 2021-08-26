We're Hiring! Emerging Leader (Executive Director, Publisher, or Editor-in-Chief)

ABOUT GEIST

Geist is a Canadian literary magazine of ideas and culture. We publish narrative (fiction and non-fiction), essays, poetry, reviews, photography, drawings, comix, puzzles and little-known facts of interest—with a special interest in fresh interactions between text and image. We strive to be articulate, humorous and identifiably Canadian. Our mandate is to find and encourage a wide audience for new and established Canadian writers and artists of merit. Over the course of our 30-year history, we have published the work of more than 1,500 emerging and established writers and artists from across the country, many of whom were published for the first time in the pages of Geist.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Geist is currently in a transitional phase and we are in search of a new leader for the organization. If working for Geist and the idea of leading a national magazine excites you, we want to hear from you. We realize the following list of responsibilities is vast. We do not anticipate that candidates will have experience with everything on this list. When applying, please share where your experience lies and your vision for the magazine. We are willing to adjust the job description and/or offer mentorship for the right candidate.

The incumbent will be supported by a team of three, in addition to contractors, a volunteer Board of Directors and additional volunteers.

This position is based in our Vancouver, BC, office and reports to the Board of Directors.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategic Planning, Growth, and Organizational Management:

Work with Board of Directors on strategic direction of the organization

Oversee staff, interns, and volunteers

Identify and apply for grant funding, writing and submitting reports, building relationships with grant officers

Oversee organizational budget

Oversee digital strategy

Manage fundraising campaigns

Managing advertising sales

Operations & Administration:

Bookkeeping: payroll, paying bills, bank deposits; managing cash flow; updating budget; monthly account reconciliation; year end prep; file GST (quarterly), PST (yearly) and payroll deductions (monthly)

Supervise office volunteers and interns

Manage office tenants and general office management

Coordinate workshops and events including contests (promotions and judging)

Coordinate exchange ads

Editorial & Production Management:

Developing the Geist voice and maintaining a style guide

Working with contributors to edit submissions

Editorial Workflow Management: submission management, including slush pile, rejections, managing volunteer editorial members, managing image bank

Manage all aspects of print and digital magazine production, including creating production schedule, managing permissions & author contracts, assigning staff/contractors tasks for layout, fact-checking etc, collecting images, overseeing Copyfit, Asana, and Issuu, proofreading, communication with printer

Marketing & Circulation:

Correspond with subscribers; coordinating renewal notices

Work with Admin & Circulation Manager on Geist in the Classroom program and to implement subscription campaigns

Work with Digital Publishing Coordinator on newsletter, social media, and website

QUALIFICATIONS

Strong leadership skills and ability to build a team and a collaborative environment

A strong interest in publishing and Canada’s literary landscape

Post-secondary education (or a combination of education and work experience)

Strong communication skills

Solid problem solving skills

Detail oriented and organized

Ability to juggle competing priorities; good time management

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively

Understanding of Microsoft Office tools

Familiarity with Sage Accounting is an asset but not required

HOW TO APPLY

If you do not have experience with all of the above responsibilities, we encourage you to apply and describe your experience, your vision for Geist, and why you’re excited about this opportunity.

Please send your resume and cover letter to directors@geist.com by August 27, 2021 . Application due date extended to September 3, 2021.

We encourage applications from candidates with a broad range of backgrounds including, but not limited to: race, ethnicity, indigeneity, gender, gender-identification, sexual orientation, class and physical ability.

REMUNERATION

$40,000–$45,000 per annum, benefits package, 4 weeks vacation, flexible schedule (approximately 35 hours per week).

Contact Name: Debby Reis Contact Email: directors@geist.com Contact Phone: (604) 681-9161