Calling all postcard lovers and collectors! Join Christine Lai, Geist Writer-in-Residence, for a writing workshop celebrating the vintage postcard!

The workshop will begin with a brief discussion on the history of the postcard, followed by three writing sessions, during which attendees will compose short pieces inspired by postcards. Fiction, poetry, essay, ekphrasis, song lyric—all genres are welcome!

Postcards will be provided, and at the end of the workshop, attendees get to take 3 vintage postcards home, along with some new literary compositions.

If the compositions are stories, consider submitting them to the 18th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest. Deadline April 3, 2023.

Workshop Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Location: Geist Magazine office at 111 West Hastings Street (Woodwards Heritage Building)

Free to Attend! Registration is required. Please register as late as the day of:

Vintage Postcard Writing Workshop

There will be 10 spots available and snacks will be provided! There is elevator access to our office on the second floor, and accessible washrooms down the hall. Let us know if you have any other access needs, and we’ll do our best to meet them.

About the Facilitator: Christine Lai

Christine’s debut novel, Landscapes, is forthcoming from Doubleday Canada in May 2023, and from Two Dollar Radio, in the U.S., in September 2023. Landscapes was previously shortlisted for the inaugural Novel Prize. Christine holds a PhD in English Literature from University College London.