Congratulations to the following winners of the 2018 Geist Work Shanty Writing Contest!

"The Snowplow Buccaneer" by Gwen Martin, Yoho, NB

"Sailing the Accountant Sea: A Fiscal Pirate's Shanty" by Jennifer Kinnear, Aurora, ON

"The Bookaneer Life: A Librarian's Sea Shanty" by Carrie Clickard, Ormond Beach, FL

The winners appear in Geist 111, available on newsstands and here.