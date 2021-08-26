Writing Contests Update

Just a quick update for folks who have entered our writing contests. We promise we are still hard at work on reviewing the hundreds of submissions that have come in! The interminable COVID-19 situation has just slowed down our processes—we hope to catch up soon. Winners for the 2020 Short Long-Distance Writing Contest will be announced and published in Geist 119, our next issue. Winners for the 17th Annual Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest will be announced in Geist 120. Many thanks for your patience and good luck to all the writers who entered! For any further questions, please contact geist@geist.com.

—Geist Staff, August 2021