The Geist Erasure Poetry Contest

What it is:

Erasure poetry begins with an existing piece of text. Letters, words and punctuation are removed—or erased. What is left behind is a new stand-alone poem, one that both complements and gives new meaning to the Erasure Text.

The Erasure Text for the 2019 Geist Erasure Poetry Contest has not been chosen.

How it works:

1. Copy the pas­sage from [TBD], posted below, into your word processor. This is your Erasure Text.

2. Erase! The left­over words and letters will form your poem. Do this in any way you like and be creative. The remaining words should take on new shapes and meanings.

3. The ONLY RULE is do not change the order of words or let­ters. You can com­bine left­over words and let­ters how­ever you see fit, just as long as they appear in the same order as in the orig­i­nal text.

4. Shape the text how­ever you like. Or, leave it as is. Add punc­tu­a­tion and cap­i­tal­iza­tion if the spirit moves you.

5. Add a title: it does not have to be from the Erasure Text.

6. Print your entry and send it to us. There is no word limit.

For a great exam­ple of an era­sure poem, see "Readme Doc" by Gregory Betts, pub­lished in Geist 77.

And for more inspiration, read the First Prize winner of the 3rd Annual Erasure Poetry Contest, "Do You Recognize Me Without My Tomahawk?" by Karen Kachra. Visit our Erasure Poetry Contest tag for other past contest winners and great examples of erasure poetry. Questions? Check out the Erasure Poetry Contest FAQ.

PRIZES:

First Prize: $500

Second Prize: $250

Third Prize: $150

All win­ning entries will be pub­lished in Geist and on geist.com. More than one prize per cat­e­gory may be awarded.

DEADLINE: September 1, 2019

Entry Fee: $20

Includes a one-year subscription to Geist, Canada's favourite literary magazine. International entrants will receive a digital subscription.

All additional entries are $5.

How to enter: [link]

Or, send your poem, with a cover let­ter (including name, mailing address, phone number, email, title of entry and how you learned about the contest) and the $20 entry fee to:

Geist Erasure Poetry Contest Suite 210, 111 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6B 1H4

Entries received without the appropriate information and cover letter will not be accepted. Judging is blind—do not include your name on your entry.

Questions? Check out the Erasure Poetry Contest FAQ.

Good luck and happy erasing!

The Erasure Text:

