2019 Erasure Poetry Contest Short List

We are pleased to announce the short list for the 2019 Occasional Geist Erasure Poetry Contest. Many thanks to all those who entered and congratulations to the shortlisted entrants!

"Lost Daughters of Winnipeg" by Jocelyn Williams, Calgary AB, Canada

"Kairos" by Lauren Paredes, Portland OR, USA

"Hi. It's Been a While" by Rachel Luria, Jupiter FL, USA

"Pardon Me for Saying This" by R.C. Neighbors, McAllen TX, USA

"Objects left behind" by Ben Bazevski, Newington, New South Wales, Australia

"I Dread Sixty Years from Now" by Nina Mercuri, Kamloops BC, Canada

"After Reichenbach Falls: Sherlock's Hidden Message to Joan Ave Atque Vale!" by Anita Louise Slusarcick, Cockeysville MD, USA

"raw" by Ash Marie Tandoc, Fontana CA, USA

The winners will be announced in Geist 115, on newsstands in April.

